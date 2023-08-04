Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $257.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRET. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 942,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,686,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $199,000.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

