Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,116,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 626.8% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,010,000 after buying an additional 1,417,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 452.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,567,000 after buying an additional 1,200,165 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,790.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,245 shares of company stock worth $2,313,747 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $78.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

