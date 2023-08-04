Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on September 15th

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Group 1 Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $37.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $266.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $271.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.64 and its 200 day moving average is $229.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 42.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GPI. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPI

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.