GSK (LON:GSK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($17.97) to GBX 1,300 ($16.69) in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.83) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, June 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,450 ($18.62) to GBX 1,390 ($17.85) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.62) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.83) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,560 ($20.03).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,345.40 ($17.27) on Tuesday. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,685.80 ($21.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,059.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,369.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,419.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,409.45%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.49) per share, for a total transaction of £86,400 ($110,925.66). In the last three months, insiders bought 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,269. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

