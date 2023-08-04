Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s current price.

GH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of GH opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.04). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 530.36%. The firm had revenue of $128.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,508.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,193 shares in the company, valued at $169,863.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Guardant Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Guardant Health by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Guardant Health by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Guardant Health by 186.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.