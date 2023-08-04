GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

GXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

