Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $89.77 and last traded at $89.72, with a volume of 31609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 61.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.88 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 22.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

