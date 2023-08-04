Hancock Whitney Co. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at $628,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 51.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.