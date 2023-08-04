Harrell Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 137.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $107.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

