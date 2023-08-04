Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.44, but opened at $13.89. Hayward shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 321,133 shares.

The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $283.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on HAYW. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $159,556,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 955,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $696,824.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,147.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $159,556,692.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 955,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,224,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,749,429 shares of company stock valued at $185,202,241 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $672,458,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,596 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,517,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,363 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 964.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,115 shares during the period.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

