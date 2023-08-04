HC Wainwright Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Revolution Medicines in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.77). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $31,148.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,436.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $486,480.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,023,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $31,148.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,436.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $640,065. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Nextech Invest Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 4,839,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,824,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,458,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,884 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $866,000.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.