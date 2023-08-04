Head-To-Head Contrast: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) versus Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLCP)

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atlanticus and NerdWallet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanticus 0 0 0 0 N/A NerdWallet 0 2 5 0 2.71

NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.18%. Given NerdWallet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Atlanticus.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus N/A N/A N/A NerdWallet 0.35% -1.65% -1.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Atlanticus and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.9% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlanticus and NerdWallet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus $270.15 million N/A N/A N/A N/A NerdWallet $538.90 million 1.39 -$10.20 million $0.01 976.00

Atlanticus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NerdWallet.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Atlanticus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanticus

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers. This segment also offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. It also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. NerdWallet, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.