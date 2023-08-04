Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

HTLF opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $137,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,574.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,893,000 after acquiring an additional 537,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,909,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,078,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after buying an additional 283,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after buying an additional 187,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,306,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.