Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Heritage Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HTBK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $596.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

