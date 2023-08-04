Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27), RTT News reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts updated its FY23 guidance to $1.82-1.89 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.82-$1.89 EPS.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

