Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

HII stock opened at $226.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 445.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,198,000 after buying an additional 375,553 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,401,000 after buying an additional 126,740 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,012.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 64,609 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.