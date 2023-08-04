Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Insider Kyle Featherstone Sells 320 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $31,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $207,976.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $101.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $101.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $346.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

