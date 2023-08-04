Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Insider Kyle Featherstone Sells 320 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $31,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $207,976.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $101.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $101.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $346.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
