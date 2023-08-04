Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HYFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.80 to $1.45 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $38,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,784,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,917.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 518,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 256,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 78,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Up 20.6 %

Shares of HYFM opened at $1.23 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

Recommended Stories

