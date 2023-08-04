ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 14,976 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,976 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $445.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

