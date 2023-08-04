Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $445.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 231.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.18.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

