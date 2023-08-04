Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) & Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) Financial Comparison

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) and Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Ignyte Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology N/A -43.01% -36.43% Ignyte Acquisition N/A 365.46% -0.83%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology $15.62 million 12.26 -$68.76 million ($1.83) -2.89 Ignyte Acquisition N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Ignyte Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ignyte Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ikena Oncology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ikena Oncology and Ignyte Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ignyte Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ikena Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 193.56%. Given Ikena Oncology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Ignyte Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ignyte Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats Ignyte Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc. operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It also develops IK-595, designed to trap MEK and RAF for inhibiting RAS signals than existing inhibitors; and IK-175, a monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including urothelial carcinomas. Ikena Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Ignyte Acquisition

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

