Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $62.50 and last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 144206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.64.

Specifically, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $358,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $358,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $197,362.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,963.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,607 shares of company stock worth $2,217,445. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Impinj alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Impinj Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.73 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Impinj by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,972,000 after buying an additional 111,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,108,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,298 shares during the period.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.