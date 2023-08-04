Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 14,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of POCT stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.