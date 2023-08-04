Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO Sells 1,485 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Catalent stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $115.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,648,000 after acquiring an additional 525,992 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after buying an additional 67,054 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

