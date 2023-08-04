Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells 1,136 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $18,732.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,766.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Margaret Chow sold 1,137 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $17,964.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $77,020.68.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Margaret Chow sold 1,000 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

Couchbase Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.92 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP increased its stake in Couchbase by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 648,053 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Couchbase by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 630,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 90.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 571,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

