Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ann Scott Blouin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Ann Scott Blouin sold 75 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $7,350.00.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.84 and a 52 week high of $102.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average is $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 238,051 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,575,000 after buying an additional 179,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,736,000 after buying an additional 76,467 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

