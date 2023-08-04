Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells 2,064 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $42,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Elena Gomez sold 15,007 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $333,155.40.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $27.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Articles

