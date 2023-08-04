Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) General Counsel Sells 18,608 Shares of Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Claire Poll sold 18,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $49,869.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,968,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 520.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 30.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRNA shares. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRNA

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.