Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. Insignia Systems has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 103.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

