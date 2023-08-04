Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Insignia Systems Stock Up 5.9 %
NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. Insignia Systems has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.84.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 103.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
Further Reading
