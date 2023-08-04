Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Short Interest Down 5.2% in July

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 776,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,738,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 366,844 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

