Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $147.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth $1,706,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth $924,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

