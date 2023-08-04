Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $6.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average of $107.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

