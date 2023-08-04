Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ICE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $117.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average is $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.