Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $112.06 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $117.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

