International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 72.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $144.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.80. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

