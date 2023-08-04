Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Inuvo to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

INUV opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 21.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 15.1% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,092,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inuvo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 699,625 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Inuvo during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

