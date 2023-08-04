Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Position Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.57% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,219 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at about $325,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

