Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

RYF stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.