Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,088 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,589,000. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,469,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,816,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 781.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 52,144 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $57.27 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

