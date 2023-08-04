Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,376 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical volume of 3,236 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 135,518 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 873,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,169,000 after acquiring an additional 47,084 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,001,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,582 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $18.65 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.