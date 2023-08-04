Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 137.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,110. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

