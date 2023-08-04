Isabel Liu Acquires 580 Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Stock

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) insider Isabel Liu bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £1,496.40 ($1,921.17).
Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 30th, Isabel Liu acquired 732 shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £1,837.32 ($2,358.87).
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Isabel Liu bought 719 shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,840.64 ($2,363.13).
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON:SOI opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 282 ($3.62). The company has a market capitalization of £646.96 million, a PE ratio of 3,607.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 252.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.74.
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Schroder Oriental Income Fund
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
