iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Regimen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,148,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after acquiring an additional 87,537 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 300,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $451.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

