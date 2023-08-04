iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,030 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,176 put options.

ICLN stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,188,000 after buying an additional 458,345,187 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after buying an additional 7,181,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,852,000 after buying an additional 664,608 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 611,518 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

