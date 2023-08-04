iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,030 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,176 put options.
ICLN stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $23.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
