iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,363,000 after acquiring an additional 618,512 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,732,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 701,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 350,556 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,564,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

