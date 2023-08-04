iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXC. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 61,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

