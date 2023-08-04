iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,434 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

