iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $59.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Further Reading

