iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $98.89 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

