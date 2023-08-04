Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,598,300 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 30,172,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JXFGF opened at $0.70 on Friday. Jinxin Fertility Group has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jinxin Fertility Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides assisted reproductive services (ARS) in China and the United States. The company primarily offers two treatment solutions, including artificial insemination that is performed with either husband's sperm or a donor sperm; and IVF technology, whereby fertilization is achieved through conventional in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer or IVF with intracytoplasmic sperm injection.

